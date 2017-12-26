Benefit show scheduled for Friday night in South Gate, CA

There will be a special benefit show in South Gate on Friday night to help pay for the funeral expenses of Denise Avalos, the mother of local wrestler Tony Boy Fury.

The Denise Avalos benefit event takes place on December 29th, 2017 at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA. Fans are asked to donate whatever they can.

All proceeds will go to help Denise Avalos’ family pay for her funeral expenses.

The following matches have been announced for the event:

H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Pinky) vs. The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons)

Four Corners Match

Sean Black vs. Angel Ateu vs. Biagio Crescenzo vs. Azreal

The Heavy Hitters (Tony Raze & Biggie Biggz) vs. Urban Discipline (Jimi Mayhem & Max Ammo)

“Dirty” Ron McDonald vs. “Hard Knox” Ryan Ash

Legacy & Chaz Herrera vs. Superboy Jr. & Hindu Jr.

Plus a Battle Royal with participants to be announced.

The American Legion Post #335 is located at 9535 California Ave. South Gate, CA, 90280. Bell time for this event is scheduled for 8:00pm. For those who wish to donate but are unable to make the event, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Denise Avalos raise money for her funeral.

For updates on this event, visit the show’s Facebook Event Page.