MPW 27th January 2017 Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Arena

January 27th 2017

Moorpark, Ca

MPW Owner Triple X announced the crowning of a new MPW World Champion in a Gauntlet Match. Participants to be determined via qualifying matches.

Hellkid defeated Jugo Kong via pin fall after Duke Bennett attacked Kong when the referee was distracted. Hellkid qualified for the MPW World Championship Gauntlet Match.

Danny Divine defeated Ja Rasta via pin fall. Danny Divine qualified for the MPW World Championship Gauntlet Match.

“Lethal” Logan X defeated Duke Bennett via rear naked choke submission. Logan X qualified for the MPW World Championship Gauntlet Match.

Daniel Moon defeated Auntie Hydie via pin fall. Daniel Moon qualified for the MPW World Championship Match.

The Echelon (Roadblock & Bulletproof) defeated Chaz Herrera (representing the Study Buddies) in a handicap match via pin fall to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship.

Osiris Mittens defeated Hector Canales via submission to retain the MPW National Championship.

