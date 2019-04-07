Bo Cooper and Andrew Evrist open wrestling school in Simi Valley

There is a new wrestling school opening in the Simi Valley area. Brawlin’ Bo Cooper and Andrew Evrist have announced their new pro-wrestling training center, the RCT Wrestling School.

The two wrestlers had been running classes out of the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Moorpark, however that school will be closing shortly.

Here is the official announcement from Bo Cooper:

It has been a long time coming. I am a middle class 39 year old who has given 90% of his life to a fun world called Pro Wrestling. I started training at the age of 14. It took me 2 years to become a pro and get the opportunity and honor at such a young age after getting my ass kicked and hanging with world-renowned pros. A dream of mine for a while has now come true. After having been a trainer at 3 different wrestling schools throughout the years, finally, my partner, Andrew Evrist, and I have invested in taking the next step in owning a ring and are now holding classes! If you are interested in becoming a pro wrestler, or if you’re already a pro, and live close to the 805 area code (Simi Valley) here is your chance to experience what it’s like to learn the ropes or to just get some extra ring time. Now is your chance! Learn from me, with an extensive background with 23 years experience, trained by the legendary Jesse Hernandez and Bill Anderson with furthering polishing by Dean Malenko. My partner, who is currently traveling between several top SoCal promotions and making a name for himself, and I welcome you! If it’s just for fun and experience or if it’s your goal to perform at any level, the resources and connections are there! No fancy buildings, no politics, just a fun safe atmosphere. Please message for class times and further details!

For information on the school e-mail RCTprowrestling@gmail.com.