Team Lucha Queen vs. Team Zombie Princess at RISE 6 December 1 in L.A.!

Late in the day Monday, we hosted a Facebook Live Video and interactive chat session with fans with several news bites and announcements for this Friday’s RISE 5 – RISING SUN in Berwyn, IL and RISE 6 – BRUTALITY December 1 in South Gate, CA. Not the least of those was a major match announcement made that is sure to get some people talking.

In an Intergender Elimination Tag Team War, we will see Team Lucha Queen, captained by Taya Valkyrie vs. Team Zombie Princess, captained by Jimmy Jacobs! Teams will be either 4-on-4, or 5-on-5. The wild card will be how many people are picked from our World Class Development Seminar earlier in the day facilitated by Cheerleader Melissa, Madusa and Bull Nakano, a Seminar that will be watched very closely by Taya and Jimmy!

“I know this match announcement will rattle some cages, but it’s a necessary step in the evolution of pro wrestling in 2017. I firmly believe there is no dead-set ‘right way’ for independent wrestling to be. It’s a wonderful art that can take many amazing, entertaining forms,” said RISE Executive Producer, Kevin Harvey.

Both team captains were given one advance choice for a partner, anyone in the world, within reason. Taya was provided the first pick, and joining Team Lucha Queen will be Andrew Everett!

Who will be Jimmy Jacobs pick? We hope to find out soon!

Add this match to an already crazy card that includes Phoenix of RISE Champion Shotzi Blackheart vs. Kris Wolf, SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. World of Stardom and SWA Champion Toni Storm and LuFisto vs. Dust in a Barbed Wire Bat match!

Plus VIP Meet and Greet with Madusa, Bull Nakano and all the stars of RISE!

Tickets, including VIP Meet and Greet and special combo pricing on sale now at pipeline.ecwid.com. Front Row: SOLD OUT, Second Row $25 (12 left as of this writing) and General Admission $10. VIP: $50, save $5 when purchased with Live Event ticket.