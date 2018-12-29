UFC 232 – 29 December 2018 – Results

Jon Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson by knockout 2:02 into the third round in the main event of UFC 232 at The Forum in Inglewood. Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in just 51 seconds in the semi-main event. Click for full results.

Ultimate Fighting Championships

UFC 232

December 29, 2018

The Forum

Inglewood, CA

Montel Jackson def. Brian Kelleher via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 1:40.

Curtis Millender def. Siyar Bahadurzada via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Uriah Hall def. Bevon Lewis via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 1:32.

Nathaniel Wood def. Andre Ewell via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:12.

Ryan Hall def. B.J. Penn via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 2:46.

Petr Yan def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via TKO (corner stoppage) – Round 2, 5:00.

Megan Anderson def. Cat Zingano via TKO (eye injury) – Round 1, 1:01.

Walt Harris def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28).

Alex Volkanovski def. Chad Mendes via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:14.

Corey Anderson def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Michael Chiesa def. Carlos Condit via submission (kimura) – Round 2, 0:56.

Amanda Nunes def. Cris Cyborg via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:51.

Jon Jones def. Alexander Gustafsson via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 2:02.

Note: The following fighters were awarded $50,000 bonuses:

Fight of the Night: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chad Mendes

Performance of the Night: Amanda Nunes and Uriah Hall