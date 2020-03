Dom Kubrick defeated Matt Cross in the main event of Suburban Fight’s 2nd anniversary show on February 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Suburban Fight

2 Years

February 28, 2020

Faultline

Los Angeles, CA

Slice Boogie over Mariachi Loco.

chris Bey over WarHorse.

Ruby Raze over Tuna.

Dom Kubrick over Matt Cross.

Note: All matches were no ring, no rules matches.