MPW – 28 February 2020 – Results

Auntie Hydie and Barbie Boi defeated The Millennials to win the MPW Tag Team Championship in the main event of MPW’s February 28 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

February 28, 2020

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

The Gentleman’s Club (Frankie Frank & Olijah Friday) over Diego Valens & Dan Joseph.

Chuck Mercer over Danny Divine in their best of five series. (They are tied at two wins a piece).

Super Beetle over Miggy Rose in a non-title match.

Ray Rosas over Daniel Torch.

Auntie Hydie & Barbie Boi defeated The Millennials to win the MPW Tag Team Championship