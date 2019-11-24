Storecade – 23 November 2019 – Quick Results

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeated Matt Sydal and Darby Allin in the main event of Storecade presented by The Store Horsemen Podcast, the first pro wrestling show to take place at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, CA. Click for results.

The Store Horsemen Podcast

Storecade

November 23rd, 2019

The Comedy Store

Hollywood, CA

nZo (formerly known as Enzo Amore) defeated Brian Pillman, Jr.

David Arquette defeated Bull James as The Shockmaster.

The 1% (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) defeated Eric Watts and Peter Avalon

Priscilla Kelly defeated Joey Ryan

Luchasaurus defeated Jervis Cottonbelly

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeated Matt Sydal and Darby AllinNotes:

Notes

The Store Horsemen Podcast hosts (Tony Hinchcliffe, Johnny Skourtis, Mat Edgar, Josh Martin, and producer Chris Burn) provided commentary for the event.

Josh Barnett also provided commentary for the vent.

Teal Piper made an appearance and choked out Tony Hinchliffe in a segment.

Thanks to Eric Howard for the results.