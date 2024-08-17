Mance Warner defeated Frankie Kazarian to retain the GCW Championship in the main event of GCW No Signal In The Hills 4 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
Game Changer Wrestling
GCW No Signal In The Hills 4
August 17, 2024
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
Broski Jimmy Lloyd over Mr. Danger in 4:35
Sidney Akeem over Rich Swann in 9:11
Dark Sheik & Vipress over CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando in 10:18
Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) over Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel in 14:34
1 Called Manders over Jordan Cruz in 9:25
Starboy Charlie over Marcus Mathers in 12:47
Blake Christian defeats Megan Bayne in 17:38
Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) over The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera in 8:55 to retain the GCW Tag Team Championship
Mance Warner vs. Rob Shit for the GCW Championship ends in a No Contest in 3:47
Mancer Warner over Frankie Kazarian to retain the GCW Championship in 19:53
