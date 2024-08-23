Millennium Pro Wrestling – 23 August 2024 – Results

Diego Valens vs. Miggy Rose went to a No Contest in the main event of MPW Gladiator. Click for full results from the show.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Gladiator
August 23, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Barbie Boi over Cameron Gates
Eddie Roar over Rebel Storm
J2 Mattioli over Cody Prince
Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) over Jeremiah Fresh & Draven Silvera
Matt Vandagriff over Jordan Oasis
Diego Valens vs. Miggy Rose went to a No Contest
