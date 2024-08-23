Millennium Pro Wrestling – 23 August 2024 – Results

Diego Valens vs. Miggy Rose went to a No Contest in the main event of MPW Gladiator. Click for full results from the show.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Gladiator

August 23, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Barbie Boi over Cameron Gates

Eddie Roar over Rebel Storm

J2 Mattioli over Cody Prince

Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) over Jeremiah Fresh & Draven Silvera

Matt Vandagriff over Jordan Oasis

Diego Valens vs. Miggy Rose went to a No Contest