Millennium Pro Wrestling – 23 August 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Gladiator
August 23, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Barbie Boi over Cameron Gates

Eddie Roar over Rebel Storm

J2 Mattioli over Cody Prince

Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) over Jeremiah Fresh & Draven Silvera

Matt Vandagriff over Jordan Oasis

Diego Valens vs. Miggy Rose went to a No Contest

