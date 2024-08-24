Rival Pro Wrestling – 24 August 2024 – Results

Bad Dude Tito over Slice Boogie to retain the Rival Pro Championship in the main event of Rival Pro Wrestling’s They Not Like Us on August 24, 2024. Click for full results from the event.

Rival Pro Wrestling

They Not Like Us

August 24, 2024

American Legion 241

Baldwin Park, CA

Che Cabrera over Danny Limelight, Jordan Cruz, Lucas Riley, Chris Nasty, Matt Vandagriff, and Fidel Bravo in an Elimination Match

Order of Elimination

Matt Vandagriff by Che Cabrera

Fidel Bravo by Danny Limelight

Chris Nasty by Jordan Cruz and Danny Limelight

Lucas Riley by Jordan Cruz

Jordan Cruz by Danny Limelight

Danny Limelight by Che Cabrera

Mylo over Gin Sevani

Adrian Quest over Alpha Zo via submission

Sonico over Wicked Wickett in a Rival Rules Hardcore Match

Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) over Mariachi Montana (Jose & Ro Montana) to retain the Rival Pro Tag Team Championship

Bad Dude Tito over Slice Boogie to retain the Rival Pro Championship