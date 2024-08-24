Bad Dude Tito over Slice Boogie to retain the Rival Pro Championship in the main event of Rival Pro Wrestling’s They Not Like Us on August 24, 2024. Click for full results from the event.
Rival Pro Wrestling
They Not Like Us
August 24, 2024
American Legion 241
Baldwin Park, CA
Che Cabrera over Danny Limelight, Jordan Cruz, Lucas Riley, Chris Nasty, Matt Vandagriff, and Fidel Bravo in an Elimination Match
Order of Elimination
Matt Vandagriff by Che Cabrera
Fidel Bravo by Danny Limelight
Chris Nasty by Jordan Cruz and Danny Limelight
Lucas Riley by Jordan Cruz
Jordan Cruz by Danny Limelight
Danny Limelight by Che Cabrera
Mylo over Gin Sevani
Adrian Quest over Alpha Zo via submission
Sonico over Wicked Wickett in a Rival Rules Hardcore Match
Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) over Mariachi Montana (Jose & Ro Montana) to retain the Rival Pro Tag Team Championship
Bad Dude Tito over Slice Boogie to retain the Rival Pro Championship
Be the first to comment on "Rival Pro Wrestling – 24 August 2024 – Results"