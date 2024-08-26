Vito Fratelli over Hoss Hogg and Double Cara to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship in the main event of East Los Lucha Hardcore Lucha on August 25. Click for full results from the event.

East Los Lucha

Hardcore Lucha

August 25, 2024

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Inferno Abdul over Jordan Oasis

Chaz Price over Barbie Boi

Nina over Diego Valens

Jordan Cruz over Bamboo

Eli Everfly over Chris Nasty in a Hardcore Match

The Family (Oscar Manuel Felix & Charming Biagio Crescenzo) over Mariachi Montana (Jose & Ro Montana) in a Mexican Tornado Tag Team Match

Sonico over Rayo Star in a No Rules Match to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship

Vito Fratelli over Hoss Hogg and Double Cara to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship