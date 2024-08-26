East Los Lucha – 25 August 2024 – Results

East Los Lucha
Hardcore Lucha
August 25, 2024
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

Inferno Abdul over Jordan Oasis

Chaz Price over Barbie Boi

Nina over Diego Valens

Jordan Cruz over Bamboo

Eli Everfly over Chris Nasty in a Hardcore Match

The Family (Oscar Manuel Felix & Charming Biagio Crescenzo) over Mariachi Montana (Jose & Ro Montana) in a Mexican Tornado Tag Team Match

Sonico over Rayo Star in a No Rules Match to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship

Vito Fratelli over Hoss Hogg and Double Cara to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship

