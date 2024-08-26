Vito Fratelli over Hoss Hogg and Double Cara to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship in the main event of East Los Lucha Hardcore Lucha on August 25. Click for full results from the event.
East Los Lucha
Hardcore Lucha
August 25, 2024
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Inferno Abdul over Jordan Oasis
Chaz Price over Barbie Boi
Nina over Diego Valens
Jordan Cruz over Bamboo
Eli Everfly over Chris Nasty in a Hardcore Match
The Family (Oscar Manuel Felix & Charming Biagio Crescenzo) over Mariachi Montana (Jose & Ro Montana) in a Mexican Tornado Tag Team Match
Sonico over Rayo Star in a No Rules Match to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship
Vito Fratelli over Hoss Hogg and Double Cara to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship
