Santino Bros. Wrestling – 29 August 2024

Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night 14
August 29th, 2024
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
Nicoya Chris over Jay Lopez
Cam Gats Keepers (Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price) over Gatos Ultimos (Ultimo Gato 2 & Ultimo Gato Jr.)
Darwin Finch over El Primohenio Trebeca
Raunchy Rico Dynamite over Chris Nasty
The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) over Mariachi Montana (Jose & Ro Montana) to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Slice Boogie over Alec Tomas via Disqualification to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
