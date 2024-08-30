Santino Bros. Wrestling – 29 August 2024

Slice Boogie over Alec Tomas via Disqualification to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Santino Bros. Wrestling’s Fight Night 14. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Fight Night 14

August 29th, 2024

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Nicoya Chris over Jay Lopez

Cam Gats Keepers (Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price) over Gatos Ultimos (Ultimo Gato 2 & Ultimo Gato Jr.)

Darwin Finch over El Primohenio Trebeca

Raunchy Rico Dynamite over Chris Nasty

The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) over Mariachi Montana (Jose & Ro Montana) to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Slice Boogie over Alec Tomas via Disqualification to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship