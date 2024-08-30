Millennium Pro Wrestling – 30 August 2024 – Results

Bucio defeated Danny Divine via Disqualification in the main event of MPW Wild Card. Click for results from the show.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Wild Card

August 30, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Dustin Daniels over Draven Silvera

Eddie Roar over Robin Shaw

The Rebel Storm and Cody Prince over The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh)

Maximilien Monclair over Che Cabrera

Bucio over Danny Divine via Disqualification