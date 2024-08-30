Millennium Pro Wrestling – 30 August 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Wild Card
August 30, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Dustin Daniels over Draven Silvera

Eddie Roar over Robin Shaw

The Rebel Storm and Cody Prince over The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh)

Maximilien Monclair over Che Cabrera

Bucio over Danny Divine via Disqualification

