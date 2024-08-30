Millennium Pro Wrestling – 30 August 2024 – Results

Bucio defeated Danny Divine via Disqualification in the main event of MPW Wild Card. Click for results from the show.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Wild Card
August 30, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Dustin Daniels over Draven Silvera
Eddie Roar over Robin Shaw
The Rebel Storm and Cody Prince over The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh)
Maximilien Monclair over Che Cabrera
Bucio over Danny Divine via Disqualification
