Millennium Pro Wrestling – 6 September 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Anniversary Spectacular
September 6, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Buscio) over The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff and Damian Drake) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
Jordan Oasis over El Primohenio Trebeca
Barbie Boo over Danny Divine in a Street Fight
The Heartless Kings (Rebel Storm, J2 Mattioli, and Jeremiah Fresh) over Rebel Storm, Draven Silvera, and Cody Prince after Rebel Storm switched teams in the middle of the match
Maximilien Monclair over Eddie Roar to retain the MPW National Championship
Brendan Divine over Ray Rosas, Miggy Rose, and Diego Valens to retain the MPW Championship
