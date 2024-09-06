Millennium Pro Wrestling – 6 September 2024 – Results

Brendan Divine over Ray Rosas, Miggy Rose, and Diego Valens to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s Anniversary Spectacular. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Anniversary Spectacular

September 6, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Buscio) over The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff and Damian Drake) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

Jordan Oasis over El Primohenio Trebeca

Barbie Boo over Danny Divine in a Street Fight

The Heartless Kings (Rebel Storm, J2 Mattioli, and Jeremiah Fresh) over Rebel Storm, Draven Silvera, and Cody Prince after Rebel Storm switched teams in the middle of the match

Maximilien Monclair over Eddie Roar to retain the MPW National Championship

Brendan Divine over Ray Rosas, Miggy Rose, and Diego Valens to retain the MPW Championship