Xtreme Pro Wrestling – 7 September 2024

Necro Butcher over Bad Dude Tito to win the XPW West Coast Championship in the main event of XPW’s show. Click for results.

Xtreme Pro Wrestling

Symphony of Destruction

September 7, 2024

Nocturne Theatre

Glendale, CA

Wicked Wickett over Brian Kendrick

Rob Shit over Slice Boogie

Mickie Knuckles over Reyna Maya to retain the XPW Women’s Championship

Hardcore Hillbilly defeats Michael Krueger and Tommy Trainwreck in a Hardcore match

JTG over Eli Everfly

Homeless Jimmy over Judge Joe Dred to retain the XPW King of the Deathmatch Championship

Necro Butcher over Bad Dude Tito to win the XPW West Coast Championship