Millennium Pro Wrestling – 13 September 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
New Horizons
September 13, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Brendan Divine over Damian Drake
Robin Shaw over Boa Silva and Arath Arellano
Rebel Storm over Draven Silvera
Shane Haste and Danny Divine over Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
Nina over Auntie Hydie
Royce Isaacs over Miggy Rose
