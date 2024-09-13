Millennium Pro Wrestling – 13 September 2024 – Results

Royce Isaacs defeated Miggy Rose in the main event of MPW’s show in Chatsworth. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

New Horizons

September 13, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Brendan Divine over Damian Drake

Robin Shaw over Boa Silva and Arath Arellano

Rebel Storm over Draven Silvera

Shane Haste and Danny Divine over Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

Nina over Auntie Hydie

Royce Isaacs over Miggy Rose