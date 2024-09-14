Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre – 14 September 2024 – Results

Jeremiah Fresh over Zara Zakher to retain the Skyfire Pro Championship in the main event of Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre’s show in National City, CA. Click for results.
Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre
Road Rage
September 14, 2024
National City, CA
Bamboo vs. El Rey ended in a No Contest
Gustavo Perez over CJ Tino
Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) over Leo Canedo & Yassin Khan
Rebel Storm over Stanley Logan, Allan Breeze, and Javi Baja
Jake Maze & Arath Arellano over The Block (JF3000 & Xander Philips)
The Skyfire Boys (Robin Shaw & Brendan Divine) over The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rivers)
Jeremiah Fresh over Zara Zakher to retain the Skyfire Pro Championship
