SoCal News & Notes – September 16th, 2024

SoCal News & Notes makes its return with notes on Chris Hero, Winner’s Circle Pro, Circle 6, Scorpio Sky, West Coast Pro, Circle 6, GCW, Rival Pro, and MPW.

Chris Hero will be doing a seminar at the Santino Bros Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens on Friday night. For more information, visit SantinoBros.net. He will also be doing a seminar on Thursday night at the Primal Wrestling school in National City.

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling’s next event on November 8th in Chino, CA is set to feature the Winner’s Circle debut of Donovan Dijak. Winner’s Circle also announced Slice Boogie, the Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera), Delilah Doom, Alpha Zo, and Lucas Riley for the show.

East Los Lucha announced two “Jaula De La Muerte” (Cage of Death) matches for their October 6th event at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. Vito Fratelli will defend the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship against Doble Cara in one of the matches. The other will be East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion Sonico vs. Eli Everfly vs. Chris Nasty vs. Rayo Star.

Rival Pro will be running on November 30th at the American Legion in Baldwin Park. Bad Dude Tito and Royce Isaacs will be appearing.

Rival Pro will also be hosting a Survivor Series watch party before the event.

Scorpio Sky will be appearing at NTLL’s 25th anniversary show on October 13th in Lancaster, CA. He will be in a match against Zokre. Brian Cage vs. Alexander Hammerstone is also scheduled for the show.

NTLL also announced former WWE announcer and manager Ricardo Rodriguez will be appearing. In 2020, Rodriguez was accused of misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement.

Missed this when it was first posted. Misconduct accusations against Billy Blade and Ricardo Rodriguez.



Recieved several #SpeakingOut reports on Billy Blade when the movement was trending, but none wanted to go public. https://t.co/1a6MPBmNsh — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 22, 2020

West Coast Pro will be making their San Diego-area debut on Saturday night at the Primal Wrestling school in National City, CA. Matches announced for the show include West Coast Pro Champion Kevin Blackwood vs. Royce Isaacs, The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) vs. Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander, Los Suavecitos and Adrian Quest vs. Rey Horus, Anubis, and Destiny, Jordan Cruz vs. BEEF, and Vert Vixen vs. Zara Zakher.

West Coast Pro will also be making their Inland Empire debut on October 5th at The Canyon in Montclair for Los Suavecitos’ For The Homies, By The Homies. Adrian Quest, Los Suavecitos, Titus Alexander, Starboy Charlie, Vinnie Massaro, and Zokre have been announced for the show.

On September 24th, West Coast Pro will also return to the Irvine Improv for Bring The Pain, featuring Alan Angels & Kevin Blackwood vs. Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander, Amira vs. Vert Vixen, and Jake Something vs. Royce Isaacs.

Matthew Justice will be defending the Circle 6 World Championship in a Casket Match against Krule at Circle 6’s Thriller on October 5th at Knucklehead in Hollywood, CA.

Game Changer Wrestling will be making its San Diego-area debut on Halloween night at the Primal Wrestling school in National City. Super Crazy, Mike Bailey, Masha Slamovich, and Arez will be appearing.

GCW will also be running in Los Angeles on October 19th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center featuring Mance Warner, Jack Evans, Sidney Akeem, Chris Bey, Megan Bayne, Zilla Fatu, Dark Sheik, Effy, and more.

Shane Haste, who is currently half of the IWGP Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, added another tag team championship to his collection. On Friday night he and Danny Divine became the Millennium Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions. The two will also defend the titles Friday at MPW’s show in Chatsworth against the former champions, Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio).

MPW also announced Royce Isaacs will be challenging Brendan Divine for the MPW Championship on September 27th at MPW’s show in Chatsworth.

