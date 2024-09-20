Dreamslam Wrestling – 20 September 2024 – Results

Wicked Wickett beat Allan Breeze and Can’t Stop Jamal in a Triple Threat match to retain the Dreamslam Championship in the main event of Dreamslam Wrestling’s Dream Craft Sin City. Click for results.
Dreamslam Wrestling
Dream Craft Sin City
September 20, 2024
Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
The Rico Bros (Ray and Yug Rico) over The Party Juggernauts (Guy Cool & Mikey O’Shea)
The DKC over Junji Lahleka
Mike Cheq over Eddie Vice, Antonio Rivers, Rillawolf, and Tigre Fuego in a Scramble Match
Order of Elimination
Tigre Fuego by Rillawolf
Rillawolf by Antonio Rivers
Antonio Rivers by Eddie Vice
Eddie Vice by Mike Cheq
Biagio Cescenzo over RJ Santos
Jordan Cruz over Alec Tomas
badXmeetsXnastyy (Chris Nasty and Honest John) over Leo Canedo and El Primohenio to retain the Dreamslam Tag Team Championship
Wicked Wickett over Allan Breeze and Can’t Stop Jamal in a Triple Threat match to retain the Dreamslam Championship
