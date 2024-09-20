Dreamslam Wrestling – 20 September 2024 – Results

Wicked Wickett beat Allan Breeze and Can’t Stop Jamal in a Triple Threat match to retain the Dreamslam Championship in the main event of Dreamslam Wrestling’s Dream Craft Sin City. Click for results.

Dreamslam Wrestling

Dream Craft Sin City

September 20, 2024

Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim

Anaheim, CA

The Rico Bros (Ray and Yug Rico) over The Party Juggernauts (Guy Cool & Mikey O’Shea)

The DKC over Junji Lahleka

Mike Cheq over Eddie Vice, Antonio Rivers, Rillawolf, and Tigre Fuego in a Scramble Match

Order of Elimination

Tigre Fuego by Rillawolf

Rillawolf by Antonio Rivers

Antonio Rivers by Eddie Vice

Eddie Vice by Mike Cheq

Biagio Cescenzo over RJ Santos

Jordan Cruz over Alec Tomas

badXmeetsXnastyy (Chris Nasty and Honest John) over Leo Canedo and El Primohenio to retain the Dreamslam Tag Team Championship

Wicked Wickett over Allan Breeze and Can’t Stop Jamal in a Triple Threat match to retain the Dreamslam Championship