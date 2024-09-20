Millennium Pro Wrestling – 20 September 2024 – Results

Shane Haste and Danny Divine over Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship in the main event of MPW’s show in Chatsworth. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Hysterical

September 20, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

The Hearthless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh) over Maximilien Monclair and Draven Silvera

Miggy Rose over G-Sharpe via submission

Robin Shaw over Jake Maze

Alejandro Mauricio Fernandez over Roberto Perez

Barbie Boi vs. Auntie Hydie ended in a No Contest

Shane Haste and Danny Divine over Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship