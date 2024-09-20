Millennium Pro Wrestling – 20 September 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Hysterical
September 20, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

The Hearthless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh) over Maximilien Monclair and Draven Silvera

Miggy Rose over G-Sharpe via submission

Robin Shaw over Jake Maze

Alejandro Mauricio Fernandez over Roberto Perez

Barbie Boi vs. Auntie Hydie ended in a No Contest

Shane Haste and Danny Divine over Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

