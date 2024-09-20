Millennium Pro Wrestling – 20 September 2024 – Results

Shane Haste and Danny Divine over Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship in the main event of MPW’s show in Chatsworth. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Hysterical
September 20, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
The Hearthless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh) over Maximilien Monclair and Draven Silvera
Miggy Rose over G-Sharpe via submission
Robin Shaw over Jake Maze
Alejandro Mauricio Fernandez over Roberto Perez
Barbie Boi vs. Auntie Hydie ended in a No Contest
Shane Haste and Danny Divine over Full Send (Dustin Daniels & Bucio) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
