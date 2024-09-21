Kevin Blackwood defeated Royce Isaacs to retain the West Coast Pro Championship in the main event of West Coast Pro’s San Diego Showdown in Nationa City, CA. Click for results.
West Coast Pro Wrestling
San Diego Showdown
September 21, 2024
National City, CA
Zane Jay won a battle royal, last eliminating The DKC
Entrants: Zane Jay, The DKC, Chris Nasty, Tariq Tarvos, Antonio Rivers, Arath Arellano, Seabass Finn, Five Star, Boa Silva, J Mainey, Mathias, Robin Shaw, Jeremiah Fresh, Gin Sevani, Yassin Khan, JF3000, Xander Philips, Miko Alana, and Astarix
J2 Mattioli over Alpha Zo
Vinnie Massaro over Jiah Jewell
Zara Zakher over VertVixen
BEEF over Jordan Cruz
Calvin Tankman over Man Like DeReiss
Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gomez) and Adrian Quest over Rey Horus, Anubis, and Destiny
Brett The Threat over Alonzo Alvarez via submission
Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie over The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley)
Kevin Blackwood over Royce Isaacs to retain the West Coast Pro Championship
