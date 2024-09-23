SoCal News & Notes – September 23rd, 2024

This week, we have news and notes on Rival Pro, AFA, Winner’s Circle Pro, GCW, Circle 6, and more.

–

Rival Pro has announced more names for their November 30th show in Baldwin Park, CA. Adrian Quest, Brooke Havok, Los Suavecitos, and Mylo were added to the show. Bad Dude Tito and Royce Isaacs were also previously announced for the show.

–

Alliance For All Wrestling announced Dark Sheik vs. Tyler Bateman vs. Miggy Rose vs. Zara Zakher in a Fatay 4-Way match and Sonny Kiss vs. Che Cabrera as the main event of their October 3rd show in Azusa, CA. Ray Rosas vs. Nina is also scheduled for the show.

–

Ray Rosas, G-Sharpe, Los Suavecitos, and Brett The Threat have been announced for Winner Circle Pro’s November 8th show in Chino, CA. The show is also scheduled to feature the Winner’s Circle debut of Donovan Dijak.

–

RGR Lucha Libre will be at Leonardos de Huntington Park in Los Angeles on Sunday. Necgro Casa, El Hijo de Canis Lupus, and Hellboy vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Forastero, and Sanson is scheduled to be the main event. Arez will also be teaming up with Latigo to face Spiderfly and Excalibur (not to be confused with AEW’s Excalibur)

–

97.9 La Raza will be presenting a Lucha Libre event at the Commerce Casino on October 5th. LA Park, Mil Muertes, Psycho Clown, and Dr. Wagner Jr. have been announced for the show. Fans also have a chance to win free tickets at lamusica.com.

–

Circle 6 announced Beast Mortos will be appearing at their October 5th event in Los Angeles.

–

Future of Women’s Wrestling will be holding a tournament to crown a champion on November 2nd in Maywood, CA. Tournament matches include Jada Stone vs. Delilah Doom, Jazmin Allure vs. Candy Girl, J-Rod vs. Gypsy Mac, as well as Tiffany Nieves vs. Nina. Amazona vs. Lady Lee in a 2 out of 3 Falls match has also been announced for the show.

–

West Coast Pro has announced Zara Zakher vs. Lady Pink for their October 5th show in Montclair, CA. Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie vs. Chris Nasty, Leo Canedo, and Fidel Bravo has also been announced.

–

Game Changer Wrestling has announced Zilla Fatu will no longer appear at their events for the “for the foreseeable future.” Zilla Fatu was previously announced for GCW’s October 19th show in Los Angeles.

–

Lastly, check out our Events page for upcoming shows in SoCal.