West Coast Pro – 24 September 2024 – Results

West Coast Pro Wrestling Bring The Pain took place at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, CA on September 24th, 2024. Click for results.

West Coast Pro Wrestling

Bring The Pain

September 24, 2024

Irvine Improv

Irvine, CA

Brett The Threat over The DKC via submission

Man Like DeReiss over Alpha Zo

Kevin Blackwood and Alan Angels over Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander

Aaron Solo over El Primohenio

BEEF over Chris Nasty

Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky G) over Levi Shapiro and Jiah Jewell to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Championship

Vinnie Massaro over Jordan Cruz

VertVixen over Amira

Jake Something over Royce Isaacs