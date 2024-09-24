West Coast Pro Wrestling Bring The Pain took place at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, CA on September 24th, 2024. Click for results.
West Coast Pro Wrestling
Bring The Pain
September 24, 2024
Irvine Improv
Irvine, CA
Brett The Threat over The DKC via submission
Man Like DeReiss over Alpha Zo
Kevin Blackwood and Alan Angels over Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander
Aaron Solo over El Primohenio
BEEF over Chris Nasty
Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky G) over Levi Shapiro and Jiah Jewell to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Championship
Vinnie Massaro over Jordan Cruz
VertVixen over Amira
Jake Something over Royce Isaacs
Be the first to comment on "West Coast Pro – 24 September 2024 – Results"