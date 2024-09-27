House of Lucha presented Backyard Boogie in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
House of Lucha
Backyard Boogie
September 27, 2024
Stanton, CA
Sinister over Jakob Axton over Tigre del Fuego
Charming Biagio Cescenzo over Moizilla
Top G Industries (Mike Cheq, Nicky Gunz, and Big Meat) over Midnight Havocs (Eddie Vice and Freddie Havoc) in a Handicap Match
El Tequilero over Loco
Rancho Camacho over Chris Nasty to retain the House of Lucha Championship
Be the first to comment on "House of Lucha – 27 September 2024"