House of Lucha – 27 September 2024

House of Lucha presented Backyard Boogie in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha
Backyard Boogie
September 27, 2024
Stanton, CA

Sinister over Jakob Axton over Tigre del Fuego

Charming Biagio Cescenzo over Moizilla

Top G Industries (Mike Cheq, Nicky Gunz, and Big Meat) over Midnight Havocs (Eddie Vice and Freddie Havoc) in a Handicap Match

El Tequilero over Loco

Rancho Camacho over Chris Nasty to retain the House of Lucha Championship

