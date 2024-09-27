Millennium Pro Wrestling – 27 September 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented Gangster’s Paradise in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Gangster’s Paradise

September 27, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Jamie Iovine over Miggy Rose

Che Cabrera over Diego Valens

Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio) over Danny Divine and Shane Haste in a No Disqualification Tornado Tag Team Match to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions

Auntie Hydie over Draven Silvera

Brendan Divine over Royce Isaacs to retain the MPW Championship