Millennium Pro Wrestling – 27 September 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Gangster’s Paradise
September 27, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Jamie Iovine over Miggy Rose

Che Cabrera over Diego Valens

Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio) over Danny Divine and Shane Haste in a No Disqualification Tornado Tag Team Match to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions

Auntie Hydie over Draven Silvera

Brendan Divine over Royce Isaacs to retain the MPW Championship

