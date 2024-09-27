Millennium Pro Wrestling – 27 September 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented Gangster’s Paradise in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Gangster’s Paradise
September 27, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Jamie Iovine over Miggy Rose
Che Cabrera over Diego Valens
Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio) over Danny Divine and Shane Haste in a No Disqualification Tornado Tag Team Match to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions
Auntie Hydie over Draven Silvera
Brendan Divine over Royce Isaacs to retain the MPW Championship
