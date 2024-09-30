SoCal News & Notes – September 30th, 2024

09/30/2024

SoCal News and Notes is back with the latest updates in SoCal wrestling, plus we have lineups for this week’s shows!

Super Crazy will be at Lil Cholo’s House of Lucha on October 25th in Stanton, CA. He will be facing Rancho Camacho for the House of Lucha Championship.

    Chris Nasty, Sonico, Adrian Quest, and Che Cabrera have been added to Rival Pro’s November 30th show in Baldwin Park, CA.

    East Los Lucha is offering 20% off tickets for their October 6th show in Los Angeles with promo code HALLOWEEN. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

    Jordan Cruz has been announced for Winner Circle Pro’s November 8th show in Chino, CA. The show is also scheduled to feature the Winner’s Circle debut of Donovan Dijak.

    Peter Avalon, AJ Gray, Tara Zep, and Sage Sin have been announced for Circle 6‘s Thriller in Hollywood, CA on October 5th.

    Here are lineups for some of the shows coming up this week in SoCal.

    Alliance for All Wrestling at the VFW Post in Azusa, CA on Thursday at 7:00 PM.

    Che Cabrera vs. Sonny Kiss

    Fatal Four-Way
    Miggy Rose vs. Dark Sheik vs. Tyler Bateman vs. Zara Zakher

    Jingle Bell Rock Jamboree
    Gypsy Mac vs. Damian Drake vs. Brooke Havok vs. Eli Everfly vs. Mylo vs. Dante King vs. Matt Vandagriff

    Doom Barbies (Delilah Doom & Barbie Boi) vs. Las Vegas Murder Scene (Alice Blair & Lazarus)

    Burn Book Battle Royal
    Eddie Roar vs. Gin Sevani vs. Cody Prince vs. Rebel Storm vs. Xander Phillips vs. Leo Canedo vs. Hunter Gallagher vs. Brendan Divine vs. Keita

    Nina vs. Ray Rosas

    The Nasty Truth (Chris Nasty & Honest John) vs. The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley & Dom Kubrick)

    Diego Valens & Maximilian Monclair vs. Allan Breeze & Can’t Stop Jamal

    The VFW Post 8070 is located at 250 E 1st St, Azusa, CA 91702.

    Millennium Pro Wrestling at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA on Friday at 7:30 PM.

    Tyler Bateman vs. Bucio

    Bubble Trouble (Nina & Barbie Boi) vs. Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas & Auntie Hydie)

    MPW National Championship Match
    Maximilian Monclair (c) vs. J2 Mattioli

    #1 Contender Match
    Robin Shaw vs. Miggu Rose

    Plus more.

    The Millennium Wrestling Academy is located at 19801 Nordhoff Pl, #110, Chatsworth, CA 91311.

    Lucha La Raza at Commerce Casino in Commerce, CA on Saturday night.

    Featuring LA Park, Mil Muertes, Psycho Clown, Dr. Wagner Jr., and more.

    Commerce Casino is located at 6131 Telegraph Road Commerce, CA 90040

    Circle 6 presents Thriller at Knucklehead Bar in Hollywood, CA on Saturday night.

    Circle 6 World Championship – Casket Match
    Matthew Justice (c) vs. Krule

    Lard Humungus & Casanova Valentine vs. Yeti & Bigfoot

    Plus Beast Mortos, Peter Avalon, Vinnie Massaro, and more.

    Knucklehead Bar Hollywood is located at 6202 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

    West Coast Pro Wrestling presents For The Homies By The Homies at The Canyon Montclair in Montclair, CA on Saturday night.

    Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky G) and Adrian Quest vs. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) and Shogun

    Lady Pink vs. Zara Zakher

    Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie vs. Chris Nasty, Leo Canedo, & Fidel Bravo

    Mariachi Montaña vs. The Brothers Divine

    Plus more.

    The Canyon Montclair is located at 5060 E N Montclair Plaza Ln, Montclair, CA 91763

    East Los Lucha presents Jaula de La Muerte at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday.

    Jaula de La Muerte (Cage of Death) – East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship Match
    Vito Fratelli (c) vs. Doble Cara

    Jaula de La Muerte (Cage of Death) – East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship Match
    Sonico (c) vs. Eli Everfly vs. Chris Nasty vs. Rayo Star

    Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match
    Jordan Oasis vs. Abdul Inferno

    Doom Barbies (Delilah Doom & Barbie Boi) vs. Gypsy Mac & Dante King

    Tyler Bateman vs. Oscar Manuel Felix

    Plus more.

    Don Quixote is located at 2811 E. Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA

    Check out our Events page for upcoming shows in SoCal.

