SoCal News & Notes – September 30th, 2024

SoCal News and Notes is back with the latest updates in SoCal wrestling, plus we have lineups for this week’s shows!

Super Crazy will be at Lil Cholo’s House of Lucha on October 25th in Stanton, CA. He will be facing Rancho Camacho for the House of Lucha Championship.

Chris Nasty, Sonico, Adrian Quest, and Che Cabrera have been added to Rival Pro’s November 30th show in Baldwin Park, CA.

East Los Lucha is offering 20% off tickets for their October 6th show in Los Angeles with promo code HALLOWEEN. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

Jordan Cruz has been announced for Winner Circle Pro’s November 8th show in Chino, CA. The show is also scheduled to feature the Winner’s Circle debut of Donovan Dijak.

Peter Avalon, AJ Gray, Tara Zep, and Sage Sin have been announced for Circle 6‘s Thriller in Hollywood, CA on October 5th.

Here are lineups for some of the shows coming up this week in SoCal.

Alliance for All Wrestling at the VFW Post in Azusa, CA on Thursday at 7:00 PM.

Che Cabrera vs. Sonny Kiss

Fatal Four-Way

Miggy Rose vs. Dark Sheik vs. Tyler Bateman vs. Zara Zakher

Jingle Bell Rock Jamboree

Gypsy Mac vs. Damian Drake vs. Brooke Havok vs. Eli Everfly vs. Mylo vs. Dante King vs. Matt Vandagriff

Doom Barbies (Delilah Doom & Barbie Boi) vs. Las Vegas Murder Scene (Alice Blair & Lazarus)

Burn Book Battle Royal

Eddie Roar vs. Gin Sevani vs. Cody Prince vs. Rebel Storm vs. Xander Phillips vs. Leo Canedo vs. Hunter Gallagher vs. Brendan Divine vs. Keita

Nina vs. Ray Rosas

The Nasty Truth (Chris Nasty & Honest John) vs. The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley & Dom Kubrick)

Diego Valens & Maximilian Monclair vs. Allan Breeze & Can’t Stop Jamal

The VFW Post 8070 is located at 250 E 1st St, Azusa, CA 91702.

Millennium Pro Wrestling at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA on Friday at 7:30 PM.

Tyler Bateman vs. Bucio

Bubble Trouble (Nina & Barbie Boi) vs. Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas & Auntie Hydie)

MPW National Championship Match

Maximilian Monclair (c) vs. J2 Mattioli

#1 Contender Match

Robin Shaw vs. Miggu Rose

Plus more.

The Millennium Wrestling Academy is located at 19801 Nordhoff Pl, #110, Chatsworth, CA 91311.

Lucha La Raza at Commerce Casino in Commerce, CA on Saturday night.

Featuring LA Park, Mil Muertes, Psycho Clown, Dr. Wagner Jr., and more.

Commerce Casino is located at 6131 Telegraph Road Commerce, CA 90040

Circle 6 presents Thriller at Knucklehead Bar in Hollywood, CA on Saturday night.

Circle 6 World Championship – Casket Match

Matthew Justice (c) vs. Krule

Lard Humungus & Casanova Valentine vs. Yeti & Bigfoot

Plus Beast Mortos, Peter Avalon, Vinnie Massaro, and more.

Knucklehead Bar Hollywood is located at 6202 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

West Coast Pro Wrestling presents For The Homies By The Homies at The Canyon Montclair in Montclair, CA on Saturday night.

Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky G) and Adrian Quest vs. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) and Shogun

Lady Pink vs. Zara Zakher

Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie vs. Chris Nasty, Leo Canedo, & Fidel Bravo

Mariachi Montaña vs. The Brothers Divine

Plus more.

The Canyon Montclair is located at 5060 E N Montclair Plaza Ln, Montclair, CA 91763

East Los Lucha presents Jaula de La Muerte at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday.

Jaula de La Muerte (Cage of Death) – East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship Match

Vito Fratelli (c) vs. Doble Cara

Jaula de La Muerte (Cage of Death) – East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship Match

Sonico (c) vs. Eli Everfly vs. Chris Nasty vs. Rayo Star

Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Jordan Oasis vs. Abdul Inferno

Doom Barbies (Delilah Doom & Barbie Boi) vs. Gypsy Mac & Dante King

Tyler Bateman vs. Oscar Manuel Felix

Plus more.

Don Quixote is located at 2811 E. Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA

