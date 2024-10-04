Alliance For All Wrestling – 3 October 2024 – Results

Alliance For All Wrestling presented Burn Book in Azusa, CA on October 3rd, 2024. Click for results.

Alliance For All Wrestling

Burn Book

October 3, 2024

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Hunter Gallagher won the Burn Book Battle Royal

The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley & Dom Kubrick) over Bad Meets Nasty (Chris Nasty & Honest John)

Ray Rosas over Nina via submission

Hot Male Dot Com (Maximilian Monclair and Diego Valens) over The Wrestle Buddiez (Allan Breeze and Can’t Stop Jamal)

Brooke Havok over Gypsy Mac, Damian Drake, Eli Everfly, Mylo, Dante King and Matt Vandagriff in a Jingle Bell Rock Jamboree

Doom Barbies (Delilah Doom & Barbie Boi) over Las Vegas Murder Scene (Alice Blair & Lazarus)

Miggy Rose over Dark Sheik, Tyler Bateman, and Zara Zakher in a Fatal Four-Way match

Sonny Kiss over Che Cabrera