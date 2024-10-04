Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 10/04/2024

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented The Night He Came Home in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
The Night He Came Home
October 4, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Millennium Pro Wrestling

Draven Silvera over Danny Divine

Robin Shaw over Miggy Rose

Jordan Oasis over Matt Vandagriff vis Disqualification

Bubble Trouble (Nina & Barbie Boi) vs. Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas & Auntie Hydie) ended in a double countout

Tyler Bateman over Bucio

Maximilian Monclair over J2 Mattioli to retain the MPW National Championship

