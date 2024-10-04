SoCalUNCENSORED.com

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented The Night He Came Home in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

The Night He Came Home

October 4, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Draven Silvera over Danny Divine

Robin Shaw over Miggy Rose

Jordan Oasis over Matt Vandagriff vis Disqualification

Bubble Trouble (Nina & Barbie Boi) vs. Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas & Auntie Hydie) ended in a double countout

Tyler Bateman over Bucio

Maximilian Monclair over J2 Mattioli to retain the MPW National Championship