SoCalUNCENSORED.com

Millennium Pro Wrestling
The Night He Came Home
October 4, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Draven Silvera over Danny Divine
Robin Shaw over Miggy Rose
Jordan Oasis over Matt Vandagriff vis Disqualification
Bubble Trouble (Nina & Barbie Boi) vs. Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas & Auntie Hydie) ended in a double countout
Tyler Bateman over Bucio
Maximilian Monclair over J2 Mattioli to retain the MPW National Championship
