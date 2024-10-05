West Coast Pro – 5 October 2024 – Results

West Coast Pro Wrestling presented Los Suavecitos’ For The Homies in Montclair, CA. Click for results.

West Coast Pro Wrestling
Los Suavecitos’ For The Homies
October 5, 2024
The Canyon Montclair
Montclair, CA

J Mainey over Miko Alana

Mariachi Montaña over the Brothers Divine

Tyler Bateman over Jiah Jewell

Zara Zakher over Lady Pink

Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie over Chris Nasty, Leo Canedo, and Fidel Bravo

The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over Fatal and Zokre

The DKC over Alpha Zo

Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky G) and Adrian Quest over The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) and Shogun

