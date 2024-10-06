East Los Lucha – 6 October 2024 – Results

East Los Lucha presented Lucha de los Muertos at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha
Lucha de los Muertos
October 6, 2024
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

Chaz Price over El Catrin

Red Spider & Mini Brujito over Mini Kendo & Moizilla

Jordan Oasis over Inferno Abdul in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match
First Fall: Jordan Oasis
Second Fall: Inferno Abdul
Third Fall: Jordan Oasis

Tyler Bateman over Oscar Manuel Felix

Doom Barbies (Delilah Doom & Barbie Boi) over Gypsy Mac & Dante King

Eli Everfly over Chris Nasty, Rayo Star, and Sonico in a Cage Match to become the new East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion

Doble Cara over Vito Fratelli in a Cage Match to become the new East Los Lucha Heavyweight Champion

