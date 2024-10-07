SoCal News & Notes – October 7th, 2024

This week on SoCal News and Notes, so much drama in the LBC! Plus notes from Citcle 6’s event on Saturday night, and more!

–

Last week, some drama unfolded on social media between Wild Action Wrestling and local performer Darryl Williams, better known as Legendarryl.

On September 25th, WAW announced the cancelation of a show they had scheduled for October 19th in Long Beach, CA. It was scheduled to be headlined by Chris Masters vs. Mikey O’Shea.

Shortly after the show’s cancelation, Williams began promoting a show on that same date at the same advertised venue under the name Best Wrestling Ever. This would lead to a dispute between the two parties.

Along with the dispute involving the show, WAW owner Dave Rummel made a Facebook post claiming Darryl Williams was in possession of a ring Rummel owned. Additionally, Rummel claimed Williams had been using it without his permission.

Best Wrestling Ever would silently cancel the event without any public statements from Williams. The news was only made public on October 2nd after Mikey O’Shea announced the show’s cancelation.

WAW would later admit to getting the show canceled.

In a statement made on Instagram, WAW stated they were in contact with Long Beach’s code enforcement, police, and fire departments to make them aware of the lack of permits and other overall factors with the venue.

According to WAW, they had been told that if the show had gone on, it would have been shut down and citations would’ve been issued later.

We’re told that the situation regarding the ring was resolved and that Rummel regained possession of the ring during the weekend.

–

Speaking of Long Beach, New Japan Pro Wrestling will be making their return to the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on December 15th for Strong Style Evolved. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday at noon.



–

We have partial results from Circle 6’s event at Knucklehead in Hollywood on Saturday night.

Luigi Primo won the Tony Soprano Memorial Scramble

Santana Jackson over Peter Avalon

Beast Mortos over AJ Gray

Matthew Justice over Krule in a Casket Match to retain the Circle 6 World Championship

The casket match between Justice and Krule was also the subject of some controversy on social media. The finish of the match saw Justice place Krule in a casket and pile several tables on top of it. He went on to set it on fire while Krule was still inside the casket. While the flames began to grow stronger, Krule was seen struggling to get out of the casket.

It’s been reported that Krule was “fine” after the spot.

–

East Los Lucha’s next show is scheduled for January 19th at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA

–

Lastly, check out our Events page for upcoming shows in SoCal!