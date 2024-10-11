Millennium Pro Wrestling – 11 October 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented A Nightmare on Nordhoff in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

A Nightmare on Nordhoff

October 11, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

J2 Mattioli over Chris Nasty

Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio) over The Heartless Kings (Jeremiah Fresh and The Rebel Storm to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

Maximilian Monclair over James Angel to retain the MPW National Championship

Diego Valens over Nina

Brendan Divine over Antonio Rivers

Miggy Rose and Draven Silvera over Ray Rosas and Danny Divine