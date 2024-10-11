Millennium Pro Wrestling – 11 October 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented A Nightmare on Nordhoff in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
A Nightmare on Nordhoff
October 11, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Millennium Pro Wrestling
J2 Mattioli over Chris Nasty
Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio) over The Heartless Kings (Jeremiah Fresh and The Rebel Storm to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
Maximilian Monclair over James Angel to retain the MPW National Championship
Diego Valens over Nina
Brendan Divine over Antonio Rivers
Miggy Rose and Draven Silvera over Ray Rosas and Danny Divine
