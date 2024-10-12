Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre – 12 October 2024 – Results

Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre presented Terrordome in San Diego, CA. Click for results.

Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre

Terrordome

October 12, 2024

Bay City Brewing

San Diego, CA

Jeremiah Fresh over The Rebel Storm to retain the Skyfire Pro Lucha Libre Championship

The Block (Xander Phillips and JF3000) over The Lucha Kings (El Rey and Bamboo

Leo Canedo over Yassin Khan

The Pumpline (CJ Tino, Boa Silva, and Antonio Rivers) over The Skyfire Boys (Brendan and Danny Divine, Robin Shaw)

J2 Mattioli won the Terrordome Rumble