Millennium Pro Wrestling – 18 October 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Scream
October 18, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Miggy Rose over Isaiah Bronson
Draven Silvera over Yassin Khan
Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas and Diego Valens) over Bubble Trouble (Nina and Barbie Boi) via Disqualification
Leo Canedo over Cody Prince
Robin Shaw and The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rios) over Brendan Divine and Full Send (Bucio and Dustin Daniels)
Jordan Oasis over Matt Vandagriff in a Three Stages of Hell match
Stage 1: Matt Vandagriff over Jordan Oasis
Stage 2: Jordan Oasis over Matt Vandagriff in a Street Fight
Stage 3: Jordan Oasis over Matt Vandagriff in a Last Man Standing match
