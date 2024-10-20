GCW Blood on the Hills 3 took place in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Game Changer Wrestling

GCW Blood on the Hills 3

October 19, 2024

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Pre-Show

Jordan Cruz over Vipress, El Primohenio, Mago, La Estrella, and Brayden Toon in a Scramble Match

Main Show

Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Effy) over Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) in 11:20

Sidney Akeem over Jack Evans in 12:55

Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) over C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) in 8:57

Megan Bayne over Juicy Finau in 7:55

Rich And Powerful (Parrow & Richard Holliday) over Brooke Havok & Dark Sheik in 8:49

Jack Cartwheel over Mr. Danger in 9:17

Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) over Fly Forever (Epydemius Jr. & Spider Fly) in 17:02

Chris Bey over Broski Jimmy in 6:47

Scorpio Sky over Starboy Charlie in 12:55

Ciclope vs. Rina Yamashita ended in a No Contest in 25:27