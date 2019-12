STARDOM held a match at the Chara Expo USA in Anaheim, CA as part of their partnership with Bushiroad. Click for the match result.

STARDOM

American Dream at Chara Expo USA

December 7, 2019

Anaheim Convention Center

Anaheim, CA

Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano over Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy via moonsault in Savoy by Iwatani. [9’27]