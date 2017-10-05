SoCal News & Notes 10/05/2017

This week’s news update features the latest from PWG, Rival Pro, VWE, Baja Stars, The Iron Will Challenge, PCW, RISE, CWFH, Best of the West, and much more, including a listing of all of this weekend’s pro-wrestling and MMA events in Southern California. Click for today’s update.

—

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has made a few changes in the lineup to night 1 of their All Star Weekend 13 show on October 20th in Reseda. Penta El Zero M has been added to the show, and he and Rey Fenix will now be defending the PWG World tag-team titles against The Chosen Bros. (Jeff Cobb and Matt Riddle). With that change Rey Fenix is out of the four-way match, and it will now be a three-way between Sammy Guevara, Flamita, and Rey Horus. Keith Lee will now be taking on Jonah Rock.

—

Rival Pro will be holding their second show on October 27th in Pomona. They haven’t announced any matchups yet, but scheduled to appear are Jeff Cobb, Brian Cage, Scorpio Sky, Luchasarus, Super Panda, Human Tornado, Ricky Mandel, Brody King, Peter Avalon, Bad Dude Tito, Pinky, Jaik Diez, Adrian Quest, Ju Dizz, Jorel Nelson, and Melissa Santos among others. Tickets are currently on sale at purplepass.com/RivalProDOA.

—

Venue Wrestling Entertainment will be holding a steel cage match on their October 28th show in Imperial. Lil’ Cholo will be defending his Lightning Belt title against SoCal Crazy in the match. I believe this will be the first cage match in Imperial County’s history, and is certainly the first in the last 20 plus years. With it being close to Halloween the show is also scheduled to have a casket match.

—

Garza Jr. is off the October 7th Baja Stars show in San Diego due to a shoulder injury. He was scheduled to team with Daga against Misterioso Jr. and Blood Eagle. Bestia 666 will be replacing him in the match.

—

The full lineup for tomorrow night’s Iron Will Challenge show in San Marcos, with all proceeds going to charity to help fight PTSD in the Military, is Mariachi Loco vs. Hunter Freeman in an International challenge match; Everett Scott International (Dirty Doug and Dark Usagi) withEverett Scott vs. Motros Jungle and Chris Kadillak; Ray Rosas vs. Mikey O’Shea; and a 60 minute ironman match between Dicky Mayer and Ryan Kidd. This will be Mayer’s first match back in Southern California after spending the last several months in Japan with K-Dojo. Ryan Kidd will be leaving for Mexico City soon as well and should be there till at least the end of the year (he will also be wrestling this weekend for Desert Pro Wrestling in El Centro on October 7th).

—

Davey Richards has be re-added to December 1st’s Pacific Coast Wrestling show in Wilmington. He had to pull off the show due to injury, but he apparently recovered faster than expected.

—

RISE announced Deonna Purrazzo has been added to their December 1st show in South Gate. She just made her Southern California debut on the September 30th AWS show.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s new television deal with CW Plus starts this Saturday, October 7th. The show will be airing on 110 CW Plus stations on Saturdays at 7:00 am. In Southern California the following stations will be carrying the show: CW5/KSBY in Santa Maria/Santa Barbara; CW17/KGET in Bakersfield; CW5/KCWQ in Palm Springs; and CW6/KECY in El Centro/Yuma.

Announced for the promotion’s October 8th television tapings in Port Hueneme are Bad Dude Tito defending the Hollywood Heritage title against Brody King, Scorpio Sky vs. Falco, and a four-way match to decide the number one contender to the Hollywood Heritage title between Suede Thompson, Tyler Bateman, Ray Rosas, and Eric Watts.

—

Kenny K versus Virgil Flynn has been announced for Best of the West’s Bakersfield debut on October 15th at the historic Bakersfield Dome.

—

There was a casting notice for auditions for a new wrestling television show to be held at Santino Bros’ school that was going around earlier in the week that causing a lot of speculation on who might be behind it. There was even some talk that it could be casting for Lucha Underground, but that was quickly shot down. I was able to confirm that Aroluxe, who previously did production for Impact and is run by the Harris Twins, is the production company behind the auditions. The notice states they will be filming in December, and we should have an update when more details are known.

—

SoCal Pro announced that Sinn Bodhi will be challenging Ricky Mandel for the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title on the October 14th Rumble in Oceanside.

—

FIST Combat’s dates for the rest of the year are October 13th in San Diego, October 27th in Los Angeles, November 10th in San Diego, and December 8th in San Diego. All of the San Diego dates will be at the Kensington Club. The Los Angeles show will be held at the Lucha Pro Arena.

—

This week’s shows:

10/6:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

PCW presents Demonized in Wilmington, CA

Defeat Depression Today Presents The Iron Will Challenge in San Marcos, CA

10/7:

Lucha Libre in South Gate, CA