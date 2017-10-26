SoCal News & Notes 10/26/2017

Today we have the latest updates from FCW, Santino Bros., Rival Pro, Maverick Pro, AWS, RISE, FIST Combat, Baja Stars, PWG, EWF, Lucha Underground, and all of this week’s upcoming events. Click for the news and notes.

—

Finest City Wrestling announced that the 2017 Southern California women’s wrestler of the year, Thunder Rosa will be making her return to the area on their December 23rd show, “Season’s Beatings 2“, in Imperial Beach. Thunder Rosa last wrestled in Southern California on August’s Sabotage show. Also announced for the December 23rd FCW will be the debut of Delilah Doom in the promotion.

Finest City Wrestling will also be holding its second annual “Proving Grounds” tournament featuring on January 20th in Imperial Beach. The tournament is fashioned after Northern California’s Young Lions Cup and is set to feature some of the top up and comers from the region. Jesse James won the inaugural tournament earlier this year.

—

Supreme will be making an appearance at the October 31st Santino Bros. show, “Night of the Human Deathmatch.”

—

Rival Pro has announced that the opponent for Brian Cage on their October 27th show in Pomona will be Bad Dude Tito Escondido.

—

Maverick Pro will be running on December 23rd in Los Angeles with “Secret Santa Showdown.” No lineup has been announced.

—

Jewels Malone has been announced as making her AWS return on their December 2nd show in South Gate. She will be taking part in the all-women battle royale. She last appeared in AWS on January 28, 2017.

A couple of first time matches have been announced for the January 27, 2018 AWS show with Suede Thompson facing Dicky Mayer and 2016 Southern California rookie of the year Brody King meeting 1999 Southern California rookie of the year B-Boy.

—

WWE hall of famer Madusa will be doing a live episode of her podcast “Full Throttle” prior to the December 1st RISE show in South Gate. Bull Nakano is the first guest that has been announced. The podcast recording will take place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and there will be a meet and greet prior. Tickets are available at pipeline.ecwid.com.

—

Tyler Bateman will be facing Gajo at FIST Combat’s Los Angeles debut on October 27th. Gajo, who has wrestled primarily on the undercard in Wrestle 1, will be making his United States debut.

—

Danny Limelight will be making his return to wrestling at the February 17th, 2018 Baja Stars USA show in San Diego. Limelight retired in September 2016, but did come back to drop the FCW XRT title this past February. He was scheduled to make his return at last month’s SCWA show that ended up getting canceled at the last minute.

—

The match between Zack Sabre Jr. and WALTER at October 21st’s PWG show was given a rare 5 star rating by Dave Meltzer. This was only the second North American match to be given a 5 star rating from Meltzer this year (the other was Keith Lee versus Donovan Dijak, also in PWG). Four of Meltzer’s 7 highest rated North American matches this year have taken place in Southern California (3 in PWG, 1 in New Japan).

—

Fidel Bravo will be facing Sinn Bodhi on the November 3rd Empire Wrestling Federation show in Covina. Also on the show Andy Brown and Dicky Mayer will be in a two out of three falls match for Mayer’s EWF American title.

—

The October 18th season (series?) finale of Lucha Underground had 114,000 viewers for its first showing and 26,000 for its second showing. While those numbers aren’t a good sign for the future of the show, the heavily hyped Bushido Battleground premiere that aired right after Lucha Underground only had 27,000 viewers.

—

This week’s shows:

10/26:

Lucha VaVoom Halloween 2017 in Los Angeles, CA (21 & Over)

10/27:

F.I.S.T. Combat in Los Angeles, CA

Lucha VaVoom in Riverside, CA (18 & Over)

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Rival Pro in Pomona, CA (21 & Up)

10/28:

Venue Wrestling Entertainment in Imperial, CA

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Compton, CA

Empire Wrestling Federation in San Bernardino, CA

10/29:

Lucha Pro in Los Angeles, CA

10/31:

Santino Bros Wrestling presents Night of the Human Death Match in Downey, CA