Tales from the Vault – October 2017

This month we take a look back at NXT’s debut in SoCal, Joey Ryan on PPV, MSTK3K meets Lucha VaVoom, and a discussion about the hot topics of 2002. Click to read through the SCU vault.

One Year Ago

NXT made their first ever trip to Southern California with shows in Bakersfield and Los Angeles. While both shows ended up being really good, the Los Angeles show featured a match between Bobby Roode and Kota Ibushi that ended up being nominated for the Southern California match of the year award. Andrew was there to review the show.

NXT Live in Los Angeles, CA on 10/30/16 Review

Five Years Ago

Southern California’s own Joey Ryan defeated Al Snow on TNA’s Bound For Glory PPV, earning a TNA contract.

Congrats to Joey Ryan

Ten Years Ago

Lucha VaVoom’s annual Halloween shows are always one of the highlights of the wrestling calendar. In 2007 “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” creator Joel Hodgeson joined the promotion on commentary.

Lucha VaVoom Halloween ”Luchadores are GO”

Fifteen Years Ago

The first, and so far only, SCU roundtable took place with myself, Scrub, and Supa Badd. We discussed wide ranging topics from the upcoming EPIC show (it never happened), UPW, the 2002 rookie of the year class, and much more.

SCU Roundtable Discussion – October 2002