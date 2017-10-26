Tales from the Vault – October 2017

This month we take a look back at NXT’s debut in SoCal, Joey Ryan on PPV, MSTK3K meets Lucha VaVoom, and a discussion about the hot topics of 2002. Click to read through the SCU vault.
One Year Ago
NXT made their first ever trip to Southern California with shows in Bakersfield and Los Angeles. While both shows ended up being really good, the Los Angeles show featured a match between Bobby Roode and Kota Ibushi that ended up being nominated for the Southern California match of the year award. Andrew was there to review the show.
NXT Live in Los Angeles, CA on 10/30/16 Review
Five Years Ago
Southern California’s own Joey Ryan defeated Al Snow on TNA’s Bound For Glory PPV, earning a TNA contract.
Ten Years Ago
Lucha VaVoom’s annual Halloween shows are always one of the highlights of the wrestling calendar. In 2007 “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” creator Joel Hodgeson joined the promotion on commentary.
Lucha VaVoom Halloween ”Luchadores are GO”
Fifteen Years Ago
The first, and so far only, SCU roundtable took place with myself, Scrub, and Supa Badd. We discussed wide ranging topics from the upcoming EPIC show (it never happened), UPW, the 2002 rookie of the year class, and much more.
