FIST Combat – 27 October 2017 – Quick Results

FIST Combat

Escape From Hollywood

October 27, 2017

Salon Florence

Los Angeles, CA

Dirty Ron McDonald defeated Beefy Batman

Vegan Superman (Jacob Diez) defeated Kikutaro to retain the Get FIST’d Championship

Donnie Suarez defeated Guy Cool

Andy Brown defeated Biagio Crescenzo

Tyler Bateman defeated Gajo

Dirty Ron McDonald defeated Officer Order

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) defeated the Classic Connection to retain the FIST Combat Tag Team Championship

Ruby Raze defeated Che Cabrera to retain the FIST Combat Heavyweight Championship