AOW – 08 July 2017 – Quick Results

Black Jeez defeated Vintage Dragon and Mike James in the main event of Alpha Omega Wrestling’s July 8th show in Twentynine Palms. Click for full results.
Alpha Omega Wrestling
July 8, 2017
Elks Lodge #2134
Twentynine Palms, CA
Steven Andrews over Ryan J. Morals
Mondo Vega over Sexy Chino
Rudy Luna over Koto Hiro and El Hype
Midnight Delight (Richie Slade & Billy Blade) over Blake Grayson & Eric Watts
Mathias Starkey over Scorpio Sky, American Oni and Johnny Kai
Eric Watts over Hardcore Kidd and Pinky to retain the AOW Heavyweight Championship
Black Jeez over Vintage Dragon and Mike James
Credit: Mike Draven
No comments yet.