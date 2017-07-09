Navigation

AOW – 08 July 2017 – Quick Results

Black Jeez defeated Vintage Dragon and Mike James in the main event of Alpha Omega Wrestling’s July 8th show in Twentynine Palms. Click for full results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling
July 8, 2017
Elks Lodge #2134
Twentynine Palms, CA

Steven Andrews over Ryan J. Morals

Mondo Vega over Sexy Chino

Rudy Luna over Koto Hiro and El Hype

Midnight Delight (Richie Slade & Billy Blade) over Blake Grayson & Eric Watts

Mathias Starkey over Scorpio Sky, American Oni and Johnny Kai

Eric Watts over Hardcore Kidd and Pinky to retain the AOW Heavyweight Championship

Black Jeez over Vintage Dragon and Mike James

Credit: Mike Draven

