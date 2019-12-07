Ground Zero – 07 December 2019 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Adrian Quest to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s Legend on December 7 in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for full results.
Ground Zero
Legend
December 7, 2019
Imperial Beacj Sports Park
Imperial Beach, CA
Alonzo Alvarez over Hyde via submission. [8’16]
Jesse James over Slice Boogie via lariat. [9’39]
B-Boy over Ruby Raze via crucifix pin. [12’42]
Suede Thompson & Chris Bey over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli). [15’56]
Dom Kubrick over Douglas James via rollup. [15’45]
Matt Vandagriff over Damian Drake and Danny Limelight in a triple threat. [8’09]
Hunter Freeman over Ray Rosas via stunner to become the number one contender for the Ground Zero Championship. [15’30]
Tito Escondido over Chris Dickinson via piledriver. [10’46]
Andy Brown over Adrian Quest via package piledriver from the 2nd rope to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [14’35]
