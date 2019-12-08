UEW – 07 December 2019 – Quick Results

Underground Empire Wrestling held their final show at Metroflex Gym in Long Beach, CA on Saturday night. Click for results.

Underground Empire Wrestling
Marked For Death
December 7, 2019
Metroflex Gym
Long Beach, CA

The Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze) defeated Jimmy Mayhem & Jay Washington to become the new UEW Tag Team Champions.

Uncle Chaz defeated Louie Louie

Danika Blodwyn defeated Couch Potato Carl

Freddy Havoc & Alex Salyers defeated Fern Owens & Biagio Crescenzo

Guy Cool defeated Uncle Chaz, Angel Ateu, Red Bat, Biagio Crescenzo, and Shiloh Greaves in a Sadistic 6-Way to become the new UEW Underground I-TV Champion.

Rancho Camacho defeated Snypes

The P.B.A. defeated Sean Black via Disqualification to retain the UEW Eastern Pacific Championship

Human Tornado defeated Terex in a Deathmatch

