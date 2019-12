EWF – 07 December 2019 – Results

Super Beetle, SoCal Crazy, Jordan Clearwater, and Archimedes defeated Ty Ray, Wicket, Black Medal, and Rico Dynamite in the main event of EWF’s December 7 event in San Bernardino, CA. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

December 7, 2019

VFW Post 8737

San Bernardino, CA

Honest Jon over Romeo Cruz to retain the EWF American Championship.

Flecha Fugaz over Tortuga.

Richie Slade over Frankie Frank.

Rico Dynamite over Archimedes by DQ to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Paul Roma over Vladimir Moskayev.

Super Beetle, SoCal Crazy, Jordan Clearwater, & Archimedes over Ty Ray, Wicket, Black Medal, & Rico Dynamite.