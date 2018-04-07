EWF – 06 April 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown defeated Super Beetle, Rico Dynamite, Matt Vandagriff, and Danny Limelight in a ladder match to become the number one contender for the EWF Championship in the main event of EWF’s April 6 show in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

April 6, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Fidel Bravo over Ryan Kidd.

Adrian Quest & Zaida over Souless Assasians (Laberinto & Vipress).

Mariachi Loco over Saint Synclair.

Jorel Nelson & Davion Foreman over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper & Andrew Evrist to retain the EWF Tag-Team titles.

Dr. Kroger & Calder McCall over Jorel Nelson & Davion Foreman to win the EWF Tag-Team titles.

Andy Brown over Super Beetle, Rico Dynamite, Matt Vandagriff, and Danny Limelight in a ladder match to become the #1 contender to the EWF Heavyweight title.