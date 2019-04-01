Level Up – 31 March 2019 – Results

Hunter Freeman defeated Matt Twisted in the main event of Level Up Pro Wrestling School’s Student Showcase on March 31st in La Mesa. Click for full results.

Level Up Pro Wrestling

Student Showcase

March 31, 2019

Level Up Pro Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

Remi Morgan over Frankie Frank.

Super Beetle over Julian Adonis.

Hyde over Jordan Clearwater and Honest John in a triple-threat.

Mike Camden over The Man Who Grabs the Sun.

8 Bit Lit (AK Rambe (Michael Hopkins & KC Douglas) & Juan Mattioli) over Chuck Mercer, Malkor the Destroyer, & B Minus.

Hunter Freeman over Matt Twisted.