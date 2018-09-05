Tessa Blanchard Signs With Women of Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard, who wrestles semi-regularly for Bar Wrestling and is the current PCW Ultra Women’s Champion, has signed with Women of Wrestling (WOW) and will be a part of their October television tapings in Los Angeles. In addition to wrestling for WOW, Blanchard will also be working as a trainer at WOW’s Training Center.

“Knowing the expectations of our WOW fans to see the best in women’s professional wrestling, we are elated to sign Tessa Blanchard,” WOW Owner, Jeanie Buss said. “Tessa enhances and elevates our athletic roster of talent beyond measure and we can hardly wait to showcase her skills in the series set to broadcast on Mark Cuban’s AXS TV.”

Along with the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship, Blanchard also currently holds the Impact Knockouts Championship, Phoenix of RISE Championship, and The Crash Women’s Championship among others.

“I am grateful to both Impact Wrestling and the WOW executives for working out the details to allow me to pursue my dream of competing at the highest levels within our industry,” Blanchard said. “The success I’ve experienced in the past month in winning the Impact Championship, winning in Chicago at the ‘All In’ event in front of over 10,000 people, and now signing with WOW is what dreams are made of. My next dream to come true that will top off my year’s success will be when I beat Santana Garrett to win the WOW World Championship.”

Blanchard, who is the only PCW Women’s Champion in the promotion’s history, will be defending her title against Diamante on September 7 in Wilmington at PCW Ultra’s Vision Quest.

The WOW Live Event Tapings happen on October 10th and October 11th, 2018 in downtown Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater. The events are being recorded for AXS TV and will be broadcast beginning in early 2019. Tickets are currently available at Ticketmaster.com.