WOW – Women of Wrestling to Make its Debut on AXS TV on Friday, January 18, 2019

WOW and Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and AXS TV announced today that WOW – Women of Wresting will premiere on the station on Friday, January 18, 2019. WOW will be joining the station’s Friday Night lineup that includes New Japan Pro Wrestling and MMA from Legacy Fighting Alliance.

Here is the press release from WOW and AXS TV:

Los Angeles, CA – October 10, 2018 – Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Mark Cuban’s AXS TV announced today the premiere date for Buss’ emerging hit series WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING, making its network debut on Friday, January 18, 2019. AXS TV is the exclusive broadcast home for the Buss-owned WOW-Women of Wrestling, which joins the network’s highly successful Friday Night lineup that also includes the fan-favorite NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING promotion and live MMA action from Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA).

WOW Superhero events present all-female professional wrestling bouts with the theatrical flair of a blockbuster concert mixed with the hard-hitting action fans have come to expect from the popular promotion. WOW has amassed a large and dedicated fan base throughout the years, on the strength of the unique personalities of the captivating warriors who put their skills on full display as they go toe-to-toe inside the squared circle. The eight-episode series will feature 35 wrestlers, including third generation wrestling superstar Tessa Blanchard, returning superheroes The Beast, Stephy Slays, Jungle Grrrl, Beverly Hills Babe and talented newcomers to WOW such as Faith the Lioness and Princess Aussie.

David McLane, the beloved commentator and impresario behind the iconic ’80s TV series GLOW “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” has produced an action-packed series of intriguing matches. All eyes are on WOW World Champion Santana Garrett as she defends the coveted WOW World Championship belt from a bevy of determined challengers. Will this be the season a new champion is crowned?

McLane will provide insightful ringside commentary, joined by play-by-play announcer Stephen Dickey. Wrestling royalty Shaul Guerrero will serve as the ring announcer for each event while Brigiite Valadez will be delivering the inside scoop as backstage reporter.

“We are excited to add the series and welcome the incredible athletes and characters of WOW to our hit Friday night lineup”, said AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon. “This is the perfect time to add WOW and deliver on Jeanie Buss’ vision of strong women wrestlers in the spotlight on national television.”

“AXS TV broke ground with its airing of New Japan Pro Wrestling,” said McLane. “They are doing it again with the broadcasting of WOW. AXS TV is providing fight fans an amazing hour of action … and WOW is proud to be a part of their epic lineup!”

WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING is the leading women’s professional wrestling organization and is owned by Jeanie Buss in partnership with MGM Television and David McLane.