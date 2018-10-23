WOW – Women of Wrestling to Appear at this Weekend’s Los Angeles Comic Con

In advance of the January 18, 2019 premiere of WOW – Women of Wrestling on AXS TV, some wrestlers from WOW will be participating in a panel and matches as part of this weekend’s Los Angeles Comic Con. Wrestlers scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Comic Con include Lana Star, Keta Rush, Princess Aussie (Simone Sherie), Razor (Sarah Wolfe), and Jessicka Havok. This will be the first time the Los Angeles Comic Con has presented live pro-wrestling at the event.

The wrestling matches are scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 28. On Saturday, Faith the Lioness will face The Beast; and on Sunday, Fire (Kiera Hogan) will face Jessicka Havok. There will be a panel on women’s wrestling on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. hosted by David McClane, founder of GLOW and WOW, as well.

Here is the official press release from WOW.

Los Angeles – October 23, 2018 – Los Angeles Comic Con kicks off its 8th annual show this weekend with the pop culture event’s first-ever live presentation of professional wrestling, featuring Jeanie Buss’s WOW-Women Of Wrestling (WOW). The ring warriors of WOW, billed as the WOW Superheroes, will battle live on the convention’s main floor Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The L.A. Comic Con convention is a three-day celebration of the best in comics, gaming, sci-fi horror, anime and pop-culture. “The WOW Superheroes did an incredibly popular meet ’n’ greet at L.A. Comic Con in 2017. Seeing the tremendous growth of their pop-culture impact, we knew we had to present the WOW Superheroes live in action this year,” L.A. Comic Con CEO Chris DeMoulin said. “We’re so excited, and we know our fans will love this groundbreaking presentation.” The WOW Superheroes, who debut on AXS TV on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, will first mix with fans on Friday, and those one-on-one encounters will continue through the weekend. These meetings will allow fans to not only get an autograph from some of their favorite Superheroes, but also step into the WOW ring and have their photo taken with them. Scheduled to appear over the three-day event are The Dagger, The Fabulous Lana Star, Keta Rush, Stephy Slays, Samantha Smart, Princess Aussie and Razor, the Vanguard of Violence. “I’ve loved comic books since I was a little girl, and still read them today,” WOW Owner Jeanie Buss said. “That’s why I’m so thrilled to team with L.A. Comic Con to provide their loyal fans a live experience they may have never witnessed. Can you imagine, Supergirl, Batgirl, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, or She-Hulk stepping through the ropes to battle? No, but our WOW Superheroes will and it’s going to be exciting.” The live action will begin 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring Faith The Lioness battling The Beast and resume 3 p.m. Sunday, with Fire battling the Monster of Madness, Jessicka Havok. David McLane, the founder of GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) and WOW, will be the master of ceremonies for these matches, and for a Sunday afternoon panel discussion on women’s wrestling, which begins at 2:30, just before the Fire vs. Havok match. Women’s wrestling is back, with a vengeance. The hit Netflix series “GLOW” is set for its third season, WOW is partnered with reality TV master Mark Burnett, MGM ’s President of Television Group & Digital, to develop new content for WOW, and WOW-Women Of Wrestling comes to TV on January 18 as part of AXS TV’s Friday Night Fight lineup of programming. In short, attendees at L.A. Comic Con are in for a treat. Tickets for the Los Angeles Comic Con are available here.

In addition to the WOW related events, the Los Angeles Comic Con will feature several other pro-wrestling related panels, including a panel called Pro Wrestling: Superheroes IRL on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. that lists the NWA’s Billy Corgan and John Morrison as participants, a panel on wrestling podcasts also on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., and a panel on the original GLOW on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.